Indianapolis police asking public to help identify robbery suspect

Kings Beauty robbery suspect (photo provided by Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help identifying a man wanted for robbery.

IMPD said on Wednesday, January 22, a man entered Kings Beauty at 2814 East 38th Street and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun on an employee.

According to police, he then destroyed a display case containing jewelry, and fled eastbound on foot after getting jewelry from the case.

IMPD said the suspect is described as around 5’6”, 160 lbs, and is 18-21 years old.

Anyone with information about this case case is asked to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at CrimeTips.org or P3Tips.com.

