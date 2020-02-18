IMPD investigating burglary at wellness clinic, suspect caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a burglary at a wellness clinic on the city's northwest side.

Police responded to a report of a break-in on Monday around 10:26 a.m. at Postural Performance Institute at 8770 Commerce Park.

IMPD made contact with the business owner who told police the burglary happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 15

The owner told police he had a video of the suspect breaking in. He said the thief took a computer and accessories.

Police said the video shows a man, possibly in his 30s, wearing a dark blue hoody, black aero sweatpants, and dark-colored gloves.

He used a tool to punch and break the glass window near the front door, according to police.

The suspect then forced his way past the broken glass, unlocked the front door, and took the computer from the desk.

Police said blood was found on the desk which has been collected by detectives.