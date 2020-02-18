× IMPD investigates after person critically injured in shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 30th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, medics transported the shooting victim to the hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story when police provide more information.