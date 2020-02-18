IMPD investigates after person critically injured in shooting on near northwest side

Posted 10:16 am, February 18, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 30th Street.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, medics transported the shooting victim to the hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story when police provide more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.