IBE announces 50th anniversary plans, summer celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Black Expo has a big anniversary coming up. They’re celebrating 50 years of encouraging and empowering members of the African American community through education, events, and hands-on initiatives.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IBE President & CEO Tanya Mckinzie announced big plans for their 50th anniversary and summer celebration during a press conference at the Indiana Black Expo Headquarters Tuesday morning.

The annual summer celebration brings in thousands of people to the Circle City, and it includes workshops, networking opportunities, and resources to empower diverse business owners.