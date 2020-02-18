First weekend home with newborn, local parents out thousands of dollars after back to back crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Becoming a new parent can feel like a trial by fire during those first few weeks with a newborn. For an Indy couple, their first two days home with their baby saw them the victims in back-to-back crimes.

“That's crazy? What are the odds of that happening?” questioned Dylan Dolin.

Dylan and Shelby Dolin finally had their son home on January 25. Chance Dolin spent a month in the hospital recovering from bowel complications at birth. You can check out the adorable little guy below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While celebrating at their parents' west side pizza shop, Inner City Pizza, two men came in with their guns drawn, demanding money. Police reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) show four suspects were involved, with the crooks making off with $150. The family believes the other two suspects were in a car outside.

“I looked up, saw a gun, grabbed [Chance], and just turned around," Shelby recounted.

“Even one of us were like, 'Dude we have a baby in here?'" Continued Dylan, adding that he stepped up in front of the robbers, "Figured if a shot was to go off, it would hit me before it hit them. I would definitely take a bullet for my wife, and I know I would take a bullet for my kid."

The next day, Dylan went to warm their car but had to sneak back inside for one last goodbye to his new son. When he came back out, the car was gone in a flash, and it has yet to be seen again. It's a silver, 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. The insurance company deemed it a total loss but did not fully cover their loan.

“We did nothing wrong, and we are out $4,000 now," Dylan lamented.

“He's not gonna remember it," added Shelby looking down at Chance, "But obviously we will."

The Dolin’s are thankful friends, family and strangers have pitched in to help. So far they have raised $1,300 to cover the difference between their insurance payoff and the loan.

“Gave us the peace of mind again that, yes there are bad people out there, but there are good people out here," Dylan answered.