Central Indiana will see a few chilly days before a warm up arrives

So far this been a mild winter. Since Dec. 1, we have recorded above-average high temperatures for 50 of the 75 days. Our warm weather had led to our seasonal snowfall measuring eight inches below average.

After a wet start, the rest of the week will be dry. We’ll have highs in the 30s Wednesday, in the 20s Thursday and in the 30s Friday. We’ll have some cold morning this week with lows in the teens Thursday and Friday. Warmer air will settle in this weekend with highs near 50 degrees.

