Central Indiana will see a few chilly days before a warm up arrives

Posted 4:05 pm, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 04:25PM, February 18, 2020

So far this been a mild winter. Since Dec. 1, we have recorded above-average high temperatures for 50 of the 75 days. Our warm weather had led to our seasonal snowfall measuring eight inches below average.

After a wet start, the rest of the week will be dry. We’ll have highs in the 30s Wednesday, in the 20s Thursday and in the 30s Friday. We’ll have some cold morning this week with lows in the teens Thursday and Friday. Warmer air will settle in this weekend with highs near 50 degrees.

Temperatures dropped during the day Tuesday.

So far this has been a wet month.

We have four, one-inch snow events this winter.

Our seasonal snowfall is eight inches below average.

So far this has been a mild winter.

Temperatures will be in the 30s Wednesday.

We’ll see a brief warm up before we cool down again.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.