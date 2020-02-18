Carmel’s Cam Lindley lands on hometown pitch playing for Indy Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Carmel native could be a shining star for Indy Eleven this season.

Cam Lindley, who won two state titles playing for Guerin Catholic High School, is a midfielder for the boys in blue this year.

"It's just so amazing to be back, to be able to see my family, to stay with my parents and see everyone," Lindley said.

After high school, Lindley played two seasons for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, scoring seven goals over his college career. Then, he turned pro. Lindley started three of his first four games with Orlando City in 2018. But, Lindley could not maintain minutes in MLS.

"I kind of took it on the chin when I couldn't find a team in MLS, and I couldn't stick in MLS," Lindley said. "So when that didn't work out, there's kind of a chip on your shoulder. And it kind of makes you work a little bit harder everyday because you want to get back to that high level."

Lindley also wants to get back to a high level academically. The 22-year-old is finishing is undergraduate degree online through UNC.

"Right now, I'm in a philosophy class. So, there's a lot of reading," he said with a smile. "You just have to read as much as you can every night."

Indy Eleven kicks off its season March 7.