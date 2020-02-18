Brickworld LEGO exposition comes to Indianapolis in March

Photo courtesy of Brickworld

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you or your children LEGO enthusiasts? If so, we have exciting news! The Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds next month.

Brickworld will be in Indianapolis from March 21 to 22.

LEGO and DUPLO enthusiasts can meet and build together at play tables and a graffiti wall, as well as at the Great Ball Contraption.

There will also be large-scale LEGO displays of train cities, medieval landscapes with castles, and science fiction worlds.

Also on display will be a LEGO version of Indianapolis’ Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Of course, there will also be vendors for anyone who wants to expand their collection.

Find more information about the exposition here.

