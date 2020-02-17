We need your help, become a storm spotter by attending a free class

Severe weather can happen anytime of the year but we are quickly approaching Indiana’s peak severe weather season. There have been many technological advances made in the field of meteorology for predicting and detecting tornadoes and thunderstorms but there is nothing better than a pair of eyes. This is where we can use your help.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will begin teaching storm spotter classes in counties around central Indiana over the next two and a half months. The classes are a couple hours long, are taught by NWS meteorologists, and are FREE to attend.

The first class is this Tuesday, February 18 at the Rush County Library in Rushville. The class begins at 6:30 p.m.

Additional classes will be taught in Carroll, Jennings, Decatur, Marion, Randolph, and Johnson counties through the first week of March.

Many more classes will be taught in just about every county of central Indiana through late April. You can find a full list of locations, dates and times by visiting the National Weather Service’s storm spotter page.