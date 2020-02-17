LIVESTREAM | Countdown to Daytona: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500

We need your help, become a storm spotter by attending a free class

Posted 1:15 pm, February 17, 2020, by

Severe weather can happen anytime of the year but we are quickly approaching Indiana’s peak severe weather season.  There have been many technological advances made in the field of meteorology for predicting and detecting tornadoes and thunderstorms but there is nothing better than a pair of eyes.  This is where we can use your help.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will begin teaching storm spotter classes in counties around central Indiana over the next two and a half months.  The classes are a couple hours long, are taught by NWS meteorologists, and are FREE to attend.

The first class is this Tuesday, February 18 at the Rush County Library in Rushville.  The class begins at 6:30 p.m.

Additional classes will be taught in Carroll, Jennings, Decatur, Marion, Randolph, and Johnson counties through the first week of March.

Many more classes will be taught in just about every county of central Indiana through late April.  You can find a full list of locations, dates and times by visiting the National Weather Service’s storm spotter page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.