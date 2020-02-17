Umbrella needed Monday

Jacket and scarf for your morning but rain will be developing around lunchtime so take along your umbrella for later. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning with wind chills in the 20s. We'll see the numbers climb into the 40s by lunchtime and the wind will continue to shift more towards the south. Scattered showers will accompany the milder air this afternoon. Scattered showers will move through this evening, continuing into the night. Isolated rain will linger into Tuesday morning's early drives but most of it will be exiting by the AM main rush. We'll see more widespread rain in Indianapolis and northern counties with just isolated and light rain south of the city. Temperatures will stay in the 40s tonight but then the cold front will pass through early Tuesday which will drop our temperatures rapidly. We'll be right back to the 30s for the rest of Tuesday. Looking forward to a nice stretch of dry weather for the remainder of the week! Once we get through today's rain, we shouldn't get more wet weather until at least Sunday. Temperatures will bounce around a bit but no dramatic cold is expected in the next 7 days.
