Purdue announces ninth consecutive tuition freeze

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels announced on Saturday that tuition prices will not change for the 2020-2021 school year. This marks the university’s ninth consecutive year of no tuition increase.

Seven graduating classes will have earned their degrees without seeing a tuition hike.

Also, Daniels said Purdue will continue its strategy of investing in people and priority initiatives and will provide a 3% salary merit pool for West Lafayette employees for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

As total student loan debt in the United States has climbed to $1.56 trillion, with the average borrower saddled with nearly $33,000 in debt by graduation, Daniels said Purdue is making affordability and accessibility their top priorities.

More students than ever are seeking a Purdue degree — more than 55,000 applied for admission for fall 2020, and the current enrollment is 44,500.

Additionally, room and board rates at the West Lafayette campus have seen no increase for eight consecutive years. Board rates were reduced twice — for the 2013-14 and 2014-15 academic years — and have not subsequently changed.

