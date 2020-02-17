× Police in Lebanon asking public to help identify armed robbery suspects

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) is asking the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

LPD is investigating a robbery reported early Monday morning at the Speedway gas station at 1335 South Lebanon Street.

Police said around 3:19 a.m. February 17, officers were called to the gas station on a reported armed robbery.

The victim told police that two men entered the station. One brandished a firearm and held it to the attendant’s head while demanding the cash from the register.

LPD said the suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash and some merchandise. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to police.

The suspects are described as in their early to mid-20s. One man is said to be around 5’5” and the other around 5’9”.

The first suspect was wearing a red hoodie with a black jacket and dark pants. The second was wearing a ski mask in a dark jacket with dark pants.

LPD said both men fled east from the Speedway after the robbery, but police were not able to locate the suspects or a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this incident is asked to call please call 911 or the Boone County Communications Center at 765-482-1412, option 8.