× Pit bulls save Ohio woman from assault, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio woman was saved by her dogs when her ex-boyfriend attacked her, police say.

It happened Thursday evening in a Linden neighborhood home.

According to police, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 58-year-old Lonnie Hollingsworth, was outside her home retrieving some of his property. The woman said she allowed Hollingsworth to come inside at one point.

She told police they hung out for a while, but then an argument started. Police said Hollingsworth then held the woman at knifepoint and demanded money.

The victim’s dogs, described as pit bulls, then began attacking Hollingsworth. Police say Hollingsworth stabbed the dogs. The dogs retreated to another room while the woman handed Hollingsworth some cash.

Police said the dogs then returned and Hollingsworth started hitting them with a pot, giving their owner time to escape. She suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police say he has been booked by CPD at least 18 times. A search of court records shows a history of misdemeanor and felony charges going back to at least 1989.