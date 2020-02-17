Man with ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo arrested following yet another police pursuit

Posted 6:55 pm, February 17, 2020, by

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after yet another police pursuit.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft after the short pursuit Monday morning.

Murray went viral in December after he  – and his tattoo – were featured on an episode of LivePD.

He eluded police during the episode, but was later taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He was originally held without bail; however, he was released on January 14th on his own recognizance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.