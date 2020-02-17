Man found dead in street on north east side of Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on the city’s north east side.

Police responded to the area of Hillside Avenue and East 39th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired in the area. Officers found a man lying in the street, and medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It is unclear at this time how the victim died. They are investigating it as a homicide.

“At this point we can’t for sure say that he was shot because we can’t tell what his injuries are,” IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner said.

Police say they discovered tire tracks that may indicate a vehicle fled from the scene.

They said they plan to canvas the neighborhood, and they want anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

