Homicide investigation unfolding on city's north east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have another homicide investigation on their hands–but it is unclear if a firearm is involved.

Shortly before midnight Sunday officers were called to the area of 39th & Hillside Ave. on a report of shots fired. They located an adult male lying in the street and determined that the victim was deceased.

Investigators aren’t saying with certainty that gunfire led to the death because they can’t tell from the victim’s injuries. They discovered tire tracks that might indicate a vehicle was at the scene and may have fled. Police are, however, treating this as a homicide investigation.