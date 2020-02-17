× Gunfire exchanged between officers and suspect, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gunfire was exchanged between officers and a suspect Monday evening on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say no one was injured in the exchange and no one is in custody at this time.

A vehicle pursuit ended at the intersection of Epler Avenue and Madison Avenue, according to IMPD.

It is unclear if shots were fired before, during or after the pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.