× Expect light rain across central Indiana through Tuesday morning

An approaching area of low pressure will give central Indiana a wet night. Light rain will continue through the morning rush hour before ending. Rainfall amounts will be light with most of the state receiving less than a half-inch of rain. As the low moves in temperatures will rise into the upper 40s overnight before falling into the 30s Tuesday afternoon.

After a wet start the rest of the week will be dry. We’ll have highs in the 30s Wednesday, in the 20s Thursday and in the 30s Friday. We’ll have some cold morning this week with lows in the teens Thursday and Friday. Warmer air will settle in this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and only two dry weekends. As of now, the upcoming weekend looks dry.

So far this has been a wet month.

Rain is likely Monday evening.

All of central Indiana will see rain by 11pm.

Rain will move out of western Indiana after Midnight.

Light rain is likely for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Expect less than a half-inch of rain through Tuesday morning.

Temps will fall Tuesday afternoon.

Colder air will move in later this week.