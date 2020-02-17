Expect light rain across central Indiana through Tuesday morning

Posted 4:23 pm, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 04:34PM, February 17, 2020

An approaching area of low pressure will give central Indiana a wet night. Light rain will continue through the morning rush hour before ending. Rainfall amounts will be light with most of the state receiving less than a half-inch of rain. As the low moves in temperatures will rise into the upper 40s overnight before falling into the 30s Tuesday afternoon.

After a wet start the rest of the week will be dry. We’ll have highs in the 30s Wednesday, in the 20s Thursday and in the 30s Friday. We’ll have some cold morning this week with lows in the teens Thursday and Friday. Warmer air will settle in this weekend with highs near 50 degrees. So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and only two dry weekends. As of now, the upcoming weekend looks dry.

So far this has been a wet month.

Rain is likely Monday evening.

All of central Indiana will see rain by 11pm.

Rain will move out of western Indiana after Midnight.

Light rain is likely for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Expect less than a half-inch of rain through Tuesday morning.

Temps will fall Tuesday afternoon.

Colder air will move in later this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.