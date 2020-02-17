Congressman wants to eliminate restrictions on faith leaders discussing candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- For more than 50 years, nonprofits and churches have been prohibited from supporting politicians, but now a Congressman is trying to change the law.

Republican Representative Jody Hice believes the Johnson Amendment does more harm than good.

"Having been a pastor for 25 years-plus prior to Congress, I saw firsthand the damaging impact of the Johnson Amendment," replied the lawmaker from Georgia.

Hice claims that while a pastor, his church's tax-exempt status was threatened after he spoke freely about political candidates at church.

In 1954, the Johnson Amendment was passed, banning non-profit organizations and churches from supporting political candidates.

"That really threatens and censors what can and cannot be said in the pulpits of America with threat of losing your tax-exempt status if you cross some nebulous line that the government disapproves of," Hice stated.

He's now working on a bill to remove the restriction, though there are those against getting rid of it.

"I don't think that's wise for our politics or our churches," cautioned Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons of the Center for American Progress. "I go to church to pray, to be in fellowship with my fellow Christians, to center myself, and yes, to hear about issues in the world. I don't go to church to hear political endorsements."

Graves-Fitzsimmons works with the Faith and Progressive Policy Initiative at the Center for American Progress. His fear is that repealing the Johnson Amendment would make churches more like a political organization than a place of worship and feels confident the majority of America doesn't want churches endorsing candidates either.

President Trump has mixed public statements on the topic, but during the State of the Union, he said the country shouldn't "muzzle preachers and pastors," which means if Hice can get the bill passed, the president may support it.