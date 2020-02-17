Cold temperatures bring ice volcanoes to shores of Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, Mich. – We can probably all agree it was certainly cold in Indiana this past week, but at least we don’t have to worry about ice volcanoes erupting like our neighbors up north.

You read that correctly—an interesting weather phenomena developed over the weekend in Michigan after a cold front moved through the area.

Ice volcanoes are created when cones of ice form over a lake on the edges of ice shelves. Wind causes the lake’s waves to crash into the ice shelves, and water travels up through the cones and out the top like a volcanic eruption.

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids captured several pictures of ice volcanoes eruption at Oval Beach in Saugatuck on Sunday.

