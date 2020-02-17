6 killed since Friday morning in Marion County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At dawn Friday, the first of the weekend’s victims fell to gun violence, a 20-year-old man shot to death in the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue.

What followed was a two-and-a-half day spasm of gun violence all across Marion County which eventually claimed victims and accounted for five deaths.

A 40-year-old man was killed and another person wounded in a double shooting in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue Saturday morning.

Saturday night, a 34-year-old man was found shot to death in a yard in the 200 block of North Forest Avenue.

Beech Grove police announced they arrested the 16-year-old nephew of Devon Ford, 28, who was found murdered in his unit Sunday morning at the Beech Meadows Apartments near Beech Grove High School.

“We are hearing that the nephew was taking the trash out,” said Assistant Chief Robert Mercuri who explained that the boy claimed someone entered the unlocked apartment and shot his uncle.

The teen is being held at the Marion County Juvenile Center while the Marion County Prosecutor determines if he will be charged as an adult.

Then, just before 6 p.m. Sunday, neighbors reported ten gunshots in the 3600 block of Lesley Avenue.

IMPD reports that victim died at Methodist Hospital.

The last homicide investigation of the weekend took place late Sunday night on the city’s northeast side. A man was found dead in the area of Hillside Avenue and East 39th Street around 11:30 p.m. Police say it appears the man was shot to death. The Marion County coroner will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Sprinkled among the murders were several non-fatal shootings in the city.

The weekend’s toll brings IMPD’s 2020 year-to-date homicide totals to 33, compared to 17-19 homicides on this date during the last three years.

Last year 660 people in Indianapolis were either wounded or killed by gunfire, not including suicides.

“It’s a lot for one day. It’s not been a good year period, let’s be blunt about it. We have not started the year off in any fashion that we had hoped,” said IMPD Major Harold Turner at the site of one of the weekend homicides. “I quit trying to rationalize irrational behaviors years ago. It’s better to sleep at night. And you can’t rationalize irrational behavior.”

“Now we all own a part of this.”

Last week a bipartisan group of City County Councilors announced they were planning to hold an Emergency Public Safety Summit this coming Monday night on the city’s far west side.

CBS4 Indy has learned the group is postponing the summit in anticipation that it will broaden its support and instead unveil a more modest community meeting schedule in the near future.