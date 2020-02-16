× Van crashes into Trooper’s car during traffic stop sending 4 to hospital

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Four people were hurt after hitting a State Trooper’s car while he was conducting a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The Indiana State Police are investigating the incident after Master Trooper Daniel Elmore pulled over a semi tractor trailer traveling east bound on I-74 in Ripley County at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Trooper Elmore’s Dodge Charger police car was parked behind the semi with the emergency lights activated. That’s when a Dodge Caravan traveling on I-74 struck his police cruiser from behind.The collision forced the Dodge Charger into the back of the semi’s trailer.

The Caravan, being driven by Juan Martinez from Chicago, left the south side of the interstate before overturning.

Three people inside Martinez’s van were transported to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville for treatment. A six-year-old child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Master Trooper Daniel Elmore and the driver of the semi were not injured in the accident.

An investigation is ongoing but police say alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a factor.