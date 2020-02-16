Man killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 6:57 pm, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 07:03PM, February 16, 2020

Scene (Photo By Corbin Millard)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 3600 block of Lesley Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to data by IMPD, this is Indianapolis’ 32nd homicide of 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available. 

