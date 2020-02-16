× Indianapolis community outraged after 5 people shot, 2 killed Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was a violent Saturday in The Circle City.

Five people were shot — two of which died — in various shootings around Indianapolis.

The string of violence started that morning in the 3800 block of N. Emerson Avenue.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue. When police arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been shot.

One of the men were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other man was treated by medical personnel but died at the scene.

Two hours later, IMPD detectives were called to the 2200 block of Hillside Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both of these shootings happened on Indy’s northeast side.

“You can’t out them all in the same category, you know what I’m saying? You got some people around here that appreciate the area, their neighbors, and they show their respect,” said neighbor Keith Berryhill.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Indy’s near east side, a man was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the body in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of N. Forest Avenue.

Shortly before midnight, a woman was shot at the Pier 39 Apartments in the 3500 block of Hyannis Port Drive. She was taken to the hospital, but the degree of her injuries are not known.

Police are yet to make an arrest in any of Saturday’s shootings.

Berryhill urges the shooters to turn themselves in and own up to what they did.

“Sooner or later, you’re going to have to stop where you’re at, turn your life around, and stay in that direction. You made a mistake and did something terrible, and you got to answer for that,” Berryhill said.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).