IN Focus: What happens next for Curtis Hill?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The hearing officer in the disciplinary hearing of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is recommending a 60-day suspension of his law license without an automatic reinstatement, in relation to allegations that Hill inappropriately touched four women during a legislative party in 2018.

A special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges, but the disciplinary commission launched its own hearing.

In a report filed Friday, hearing officer Myra Selby concluded Hill’s conduct was “offensive, invasive and damaging” to the women named in the complaint.

She added that Hill used his state office staff and others to engage in a public campaign to intimidate the complainants.

This is not the last step in the process. Hill now has an opportunity to file a petition to review the case.

Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court will determine what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken.

Hill is running for re-election, seeking his party's nomination at this year's convention, though leaders of his own party have called for Hill to step down.

It's not yet clear how a suspension would impact his bid for re-election.

"The main thing is to be Attorney General under Indiana statute you must be in good standing, which means you must have an active license to practice law. You don`t have that license to practice, you`re not in good standing," said attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, who is also the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.org and a panelist on IN Focus.