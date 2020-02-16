IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Posted 8:40 am, February 16, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS - Can former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg carry momentum from Iowa and New Hampshire into the upcoming nominating contests?

How will the top of the ticket impact key races on the ballot here in Indiana in the coming year?

And after a recommendation for a 60-day suspension of his law license, what's next for Attorney General Curtis Hill as he seeks re-election later this year?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz,  Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the New Hampshire primary, the President's back-and-forth with Attorney General William Barr and the latest news surrounding Indiana's attorney general and his fight to stay in office.

