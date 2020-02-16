IN Focus: Gauging Pete Buttigieg’s prospects in the Indiana primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was in Indianapolis Thursday for a private fundraiser, returning to Indiana with momentum after strong showings in the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

We watched Thursday as VIP guests entered the private fundraiser for the former South Bend mayor, who could still be in a fight for the nomination when Indiana voters go to the polls for the May primary.

“Money is always critical and he is trying to build up that momentum and keep it going,” said Political Analyst and Political Science Professor at the University of Indianapolis Laura Wilson.

She notes the timing of this event says a lot.

“It shows that even though we are coming up to the Nevada primary and the South Carolina primary he obviously thinks this fundraiser is important and being in Indianapolis is important because you only have so much time and he is choosing to spend it here with us,” said Wilson.

Buttigieg is leading in terms of delegates after two primary elections.

But questions remain over how will he do in future contests and here in Indiana - a state that Bernie Sanders won in the 2016 primary election.

“It’s hard to say at this point," said Wilson. "I would tell you it says a lot about the Democratic party that from an ideological perspective they are still up in the air who they want to support. Bernie being much more progressive, Buttigieg being much more moderate."

We asked on Twitter if Buttigieg being a Hoosier impacts whether people might vote for him and 83 percent said no but 17 percent said yes.

“Someone being from Indiana gives it a little more of a hometown feel, " said Indiana resident Christian Ross. "You relate to them a little more, they know a little more about what you have been through and what experiences you have.”

Wilson says if Buttigieg wants to do well here, he may want to emphasize his Midwest upbringing.

“If he can talk about Indiana being a success, sticking to those talking points, that makes Hoosiers feel good about themselves and that makes them also feel good about him and his candidacy,” said Wilson.

The former mayor's private fundraisers have brought increased scrutiny from opponents who've been critical of the campaign for embracing big-money donors. In recent weeks, the campaign has responded to that pressure by starting to allow some media access to private fundraisers, via pool reports.

Thursday's event was chronicled by Importantville's Adam Wren, a contributing editor at Politico and Indianapolis Monthly.

Wren described the former mayor's interactions with a number of well-known Democrats who attended:

Prominent local attendees included the shopping mall scion and Democratic mega-donor Deb Simon; Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody; vice-chair of the Indiana Democratic Party and Democratic National Committee member Cordelia Lewis-Burks, a well-known African American politico here and the first Indiana super-delegate to back Barack Obama’s candidacy in 2008; Buttigieg’s Indiana State Director Arielle Brandy; president of Indiana Latino Caucus Elise Shrock; former Indiana Democratic Chair Dan Parker and Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan (Emmis owns Indianapolis Monthly, for which Wren is a contributing editor).