Boat, Sports and Travel Show brings fun of outdoors to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This weekend kicked off the 66th Annual Indianapolis Boat, Sports and Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Hundreds crowded the fairgrounds to check out all their outdoor activity needs and wants. There’s everything from pools, hot tubs, kayaks, boats, fishing tools and even campers.

This is the place to be if you’re gearing up for the spring and summer. It doesn’t matter if you’re hitting the water, roads or mountains.

Moving Water Outfitters of Zionsville was there with a demo pool for people to test out their advanced technology kayaks.

“We really encourage people to come test them out. Whether it’s at our pool here at the show or we have demo days throughout the course of the summer. Get out, get on the water, try them out. They’re all different, and they all have a lot of different features,” said Moving Water Outfitters Owner Chris Snodgrass.

Some of the features include the ability to stand while paddling and an actual seat for comfort.

Aside from water activities, there are new ways of camping. Glampfitter was there showcasing the new modern and furnished bell tent.

“This is a modern style of camping. This is what a lot of the newer generation of campers, the people that are familiar with the share economy, ‘We’ll pay to get into a strangers car and go across town,’ this is for them,” said Gampfitter Founder/CEO Chris Jackson.

Hundreds of vendors and displays will be present and ready to view until February 23.