Beech Grove police: Nephew under arrest for fatally shooting his uncle

Posted 10:55 am, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 08:20PM, February 16, 2020

Scene (Photo By Logan Jung)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot in the Beech Meadow apartment complex, according to the Beech Grove Police Department.

Just after 10:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 150 block of Diplomat Court in response to a person shot. Officers arrived to find a male who had been shot multiple times in bed.

Police have identified the deceased as Devon Ford, a resident of the apartment complex for the past three years.

Police say the shooting happened while Ford’s roommate was taking out the trash.

An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting, police saying that a 16-year-old male has been taken into custody and preliminary charged with the murder of Ford. The suspect was Ford’s nephew, according to police.

At this time, charges against the suspect are preliminary. Formal charges will be filed at a later date after review by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

This case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Beech Grove Police at their email at crimetips@beechgrove.com or  Crimestoppers. Additionally they can call the Beech Grove Police Department Crime Tips line at 317-782-4950 with information.

