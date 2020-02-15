‘World’s Toughest Rodeo’ stops in Indianapolis during world tour

Countdown to Daytona: Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500

Posted 12:00 pm, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 12:03PM, February 15, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The world’s toughest rodeo is getting ready to kick off in Indianapolis.

This part of CLINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo’s world tour as they partner with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Bankers Life was packed Friday for opening night. Saturday is their final night starting at 7 p.m..

During the day Saturday, fans can get a hands-on floor experience meeting the cowboys, horses, and bulls.

We spoke to one of the announcers for the rodeo, who tells us this is an event for everyone to come out and enjoy.

“It’s more than an eight-second ride as we say at CLINCH World’s Toughest. It doesn’t matter if you like hip-hop wearing flip-flops or eating Dippin’ Dots we got something for everybody,” Wade Grinager said.

Grinager will be the announcer for the rodeo Saturday night. After they leave Indy they’re headed to Columbus Ohio.

