Shooting on Indy’s near northeast side leaves person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are responding to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Hillside Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering apparent gunshot wound(s). The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).