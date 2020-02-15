Shooting on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 dead

Posted 7:55 pm, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 08:40PM, February 15, 2020

file photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A deadly shooting has left one person dead on Indy’s near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Forest Ave, in a residential area near E. Washington Street and Rural Street.

Police say when officers arrived on scene an adult male was discovered lying in a yard with a single gunshot wound to the body. The man was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

At this time, police do not have any information about a possible suspect or suspect vehicle. Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone will information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be reported at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477) or by visiting CrimeTips.org or P3Tips.com.

Police say using Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous.

If the information leads to a felony arrest, tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

