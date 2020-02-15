Pacers’ Sabonis savors NBA All-Star weekend

Posted 9:52 pm, February 15, 2020, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO, Ill. - Domantas Sabonis is the only Pacer participating in the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. This is his first All-Star selection.

Sabonis may not have imaged himself in this position a few years ago. As a rookie in 2016, he averaged 5.9 points per game. The Pacers forward/center has tripled that stat this season, averaging 18.3 points per contest. His 12.5 rebounds per game rank sixth across the league.

In October, Sabonis signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $85 million.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.