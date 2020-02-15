× Indianapolis Animal Care Services stays open late Saturday to free up space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is staying open late Saturday in hopes of freeing up more kennel space.

The agency is hosting its second “Late Night Adopt-A-Thon” Saturday. The shelter will stay open until 10 p.m., allowing more people the opportunity to come and adopt animals.

The last time the agency stayed open late, IACS was able to adopt out 101 animals in just one day.

“The last event was really successful, with a lot of animals finding new homes,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director of IACS. “With the recent cold weather, we have seen an increase in the number of animals showing up at the shelter. Our hope is, that just like last time, we will be able to free up some kennel space, allowing us to save even more lives.”

While people are at the event, they can have pictures taken with their new pets and buy Girl Scout cookies. Adoptions will be $5, some exclusions may apply.

The shelter is located at 2600 S. Harding Street in Indianapolis.