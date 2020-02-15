House fire in Kokomo leaves 1 dead, another injured

Posted 6:46 pm, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 07:00PM, February 15, 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. -- A house fire left one person dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Kokomo Fire Department say the fire happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Lafountain St.

When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames. They were able to pull a man and woman out of the home. The man was pronounced dead while the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

