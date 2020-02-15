Family of beloved security guard leans on faith to move forward from 2019 pub murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Several months after Alfred Hayes Jr. was shot to death inside Connor's Pub in Broad Ripple, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced the arrest of Curtis Baker in Michigan. Baker received a preliminary charge of murder in connection to this October 3, 2019 case.

"I have struggled with this for so long and it feels a little bit okay," Tinishelle Mills said through tear-filled eyes.

Mills is Hayes' oldest sister. As the family continues to move forward, they point to their relentless faith as their key to survival.

"I think if I didn't have God, I wouldn't be able to have some weight off my shoulders," Mills explained.

Court documents allege Hayes tried to protect a female employee and it ultimately cost him his life.

"He was a protector, bottom line," Alfred Hayes Sr. said.

Hayes Sr. knew he needed to protect his family after receiving the devastating news of his son's murder.

"I had to protect them from themselves," Hayes Sr. said. "Everybody wanted to go out in retaliation. I said, "no, no, no, no. We're not going to do that. God has the last say so." So, we just turn it over to God and let God handle it."

The family said they pray without end.

"I am feeling grateful knowing that we're a step closer for complete justice for my brother, and thankful to God for answering our prayers," Tamika Maxie, Hayes' sister, said.

The murderer may never realize what they took from this family. Still, they carry on, knowing hard times will come their way.

"I have to dig deep inside, and I understand forgiveness is the right thing to do," Hayes Sr. said.

The family feels the best way to honor Hayes' life is to love your neighbor.

"You can take a whole community, no matter what color you are, no matter what religion you are and bring them together," Mills said.