Deadly crash near Fishersburg claims life

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle accident which has claimed one person’s life.

According to authorities, the accident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday near the area of Ind. 32 and Cyntheanne Road, near Fishersburg in Hamilton County.

Deputies believe the single vehicle was traveling westbound on Ind. 32 when it left the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of Cyntheanne Road. Deputies say only the driver was inside the vehicle and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say medical issues may have been a contributing factor to the crash. A standard toxicology report is pending.

The identify of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about the crash to contact the Hamilton County Crash Team at (317) 773-1872.