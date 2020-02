× Police respond to deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting on Indy’s northeast side left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of North Emerson Avenue. When police arrived they found one person dead and another injured.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide details as they become available.