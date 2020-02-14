Woman warns of repetitive online car sale scams after nearly falling for one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. -- Shopping online can cost you thousands of dollars you can't get back, if you choose the wrong seller and fall for a scam.

Bonnie Evans was looking for a used Jeep on Facebook Marketplace recently when she found a listing that looked like a steal.

"The Jeep (was) flawless," Evans said.

Unfortunately, Evans very quickly learned the meaning of a popular saying.

"If it seems like it's too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true," Evans said.

Evans sat down with CBS4 Problem Solvers to show us how you can spot this scam before you fall victim. Watch the video above for a preview from CBS4's Jill Glavan.