× Police investigate shooting on near north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is critically injured after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue on a report of a person shot just after 6:30 a.m. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot. That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story when more information is available.