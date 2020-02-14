Click here for school and business closings and delays

Police investigate shooting on near north side of Indianapolis

Posted 7:27 am, February 14, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is critically injured after a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue on a report of a person shot just after 6:30 a.m. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot. That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story when more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.