No criminal charges for officers involved in deadly August 2019 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A pair of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers involved in a deadly shooting won’t face criminal charges.

The shooting happened on Aug. 2, 2019. Around 8 p.m. IMPD says East District Flex Team officers were in the area of 42nd and Brentwood “conducting surveillance around criminal activity.” Based on their observation, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8500 block of E. 42nd Street.

Police say the passenger, 45-year-old Deshon Downing, of Indianapolis, produced a gun and officers responded by shooting and killing him.

Then-IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said the officers feared for their lives.

“I have nothing that would suggest other than those officers were in fear of their life. They weren’t prepared for when that gun came around and they reacted based on their training and in the preservation of their life,” he said during a press conference.

In October 2019, Mark Hollingsworth was appointed as special prosecutor in the case to make a determination on whether the officers should face criminal charges. He was assisted by fellow prosecutor Daniel Carnes.

On Friday, their report was released, saying, “Officer Jeremy Torres and Officer Brett Lorah are cleared of criminal wrongdoing and therefore no criminal charges will be forthcoming.”

