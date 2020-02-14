Mother of young man murdered last week commits to helping others grieve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The mother of one of four young people killed last week on the northeast side refuses to let this high profile murder and the heartbreak win.

Words cannot describe the resiliency of mothers enduring this kind of suffering, and that includes Kimberly Roberts. She is now turning her pain into purpose by giving our community hope.

For the past week, Roberts planned a prayer vigil and resource-sharing event she hopes everyone attends. It is happening Friday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House East Apartments' Success Center. That is located at 10174 Tinton Court, which is in the same complex as the shooting.

"I want to come with some resources," Roberts said. "I want the community to have resources where they can know where to go for grief, for help."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This event is to honor the lives of both Jalen and Marcel Wills. Resources will be available through the Community Alliance of the Far East Side, Enriching Lives Mental Health & Addictions Clinic, and representatives from Family and Community Solutions and Family & Community Partners. The idea is to offer help with grief counseling.

Every day, Roberts clings to her faith.

"I have to have faith in order to get through this," Roberts said. " I know God don't make mistakes."

Roberts thinks about the impact Jalen will always have on their family.

"It probably has brought us closer, you know," Roberts said. "A lot of things that you take for granted, now has opened our eyes up to love on each other more, hug on each other more, call on each other more, and keep in touch more."

She never takes a day for granted, and she hopes the memories of her son will matter to many.

"For me to carry his legacy on would be for everybody learn how to love one another, learn how to be happy, and most of all is learn God," Roberts explained.

Roberts even extends mercy and forgiveness to the people responsible.

"They probably don't even know why they did it," Roberts said. "I just pray that God touch their heart and their mind, that they would just come forward."

Roberts believes brighter days are on the horizon.

"Something good is going to come out of this and I know it," Roberts confirmed. "I know, I know it is."