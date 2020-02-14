MAGNIFICENT SEVENTH: Big Woods restaurant to open in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Big Woods Restaurant Group is bringing some new menu items to their new location in Hamilton County.

Big Woods Hazel Dell in Noblesville will open on February 17th, 2020. This will be the seventh Big Woods restaurant in central Indiana, and the first located north of Indianapolis.

The menu features brand new items that will be initially exclusive to the Noblesville location. These include the candied bacon bomb burger. The burger features bacon that is candied in house, along with caramelized onions and other toppings, served on a brioche bun. Other new menu items include a maple bourbon chicken sandwich, a “meatball meltdown” pizza, a vegan Thai red curry, and a fried biscuit dessert. This item pays tribute to the original Big Woods restaurant in Nashville.

Locations in Bloomington, Franklin and Speedway will begin serving the new menu items in the next few months. Classic items like pulled pork nachos and brewer’s wings will remain on the menu.

Big Woods Hazel Dell will also serve the signature adult beverages from Big Woods’ sister companies, Quaff ON! Brewing Co., and Hard Truth Distilling Co. The restaurant features a 21+ bar area, family-friendly booth and table seating, patio seating, and private rooms for parties.

