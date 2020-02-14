× Kokomo men indicted on federal firearm charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men face federal charges after Kokomo police responded to a shots fired call and ended up chasing the suspects.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says the indictments come as a part of an initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. 24-year-old Tarik Dordoni and Xavier Malone were indicted in separate complaints.

Dordoni was arrested after Kokomo police responded to a call of shots fired near Studebaker Park on September 2. When police arrived, they found a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description. They stopped the vehicle, but say Dordoni and Malone ran away from the vehicle.

Police say Malone was captured shortly after running away. A Kokomo Police K-9 led officers to a shed behind a home where they found Dordoni along with a backpack containing a large bag of suspected marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Police also got a call about a handgun close to the shooting in a yard along the route the suspect vehicle fled.

Dordoni was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Malone was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“My office has no tolerance for individuals who choose to break the law by selling drugs and illegally possessing firearms,” said Minkler. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to reducing gun violence through its Project Guardian initiative. We are grateful to our collaborative partners, the Kokomo Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives who investigated and brought this to our attention.”

If convicted, Tarik Dordoni faces a maximum of life imprisonment. Xavier Malone faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.