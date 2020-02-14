Hearing officer recommends 60-day law license suspension for Attorney General Hill

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The hearing officer in the disciplinary hearing of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is recommending a 60-day suspension of his law license without an automatic reinstatement.

The this is all in relation to allegations that hill inappropriately touched four women during a legislative party in 2018.

A Special Prosecutor declined to file criminal charges, but the disciplinary commission launched its own hearing.

In a report filed today – Hearing Officer Myra Selby concluded Hill’s conduct was “offensive, invasive and damaging” to the women named in the complaint.

She added that Hill used his state office staff and others to engage in a public campaign to intimidate the complainants.

This is not the last step in the process. Hill now has an opportunity to file a petition to review the case.

Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court will determine what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken.

