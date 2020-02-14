× FDA recalls insulin pumps connected to 1 death, thousands of injuries

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling a type of insulin pump connected to one death and thousands of injuries. They issued a Class I recall on February 12 for Medtronic MiniMed insulin pumps.

A Class I recall is the most serious type of recall.

Thousands of people with Type 1 diabetes use these pumps to deliver insulin for the management of their diabetes.

This is a list of the specific products recalled:

MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps

Model 630G (MMT-1715) – all lots before October 2019

Model 670G (MMT-1780) – all lots before August 2019

Distribution Dates:

Model 630G – September 2016 to October 2019

Model 670G – June 2017 to August 2019

Devices recalled in the United States: 322,005

According to the FDA, the pumps are recalled because of a missing or broken retainer ring. That ring helps lock the insulin cartridge into place. If the cartridge isn’t locked into place, under or over delivery of insulin may occur, which could result in hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

They received over 26,000 complaints about the device malfunctioning. Additionally, 2,175 injuries and one death are connected to the malfunctioning pumps.

Customers who have questions about this recall should call the 24-hour Medtronic Technical Support at 877-585-0166.