Countdown to Daytona | How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Sunday’s Daytona 500

Posted 12:45 pm, February 14, 2020, by

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — On Friday’s live stream of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR driver Ben Rhodes to breakdown the dynamic contrast of storied veterans taking on NASCAR’s young guns at this Sunday’s Daytona 500!

