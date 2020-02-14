× Central Indiana will start the weekend with single-digit low temperatures

Friday was the coldest morning of the season so far and the coldest morning since last March. Low temperatures fell below zero across parts of the state Friday morning. We’ll have a cold start to our weekend with single-digit lows on Saturday morning. Temperatures will moderate this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s Saturday and highs in the 40s Sunday. We have only had one dry weekend so far this year and this weekend does look dry.

Rain is likely Monday with highs near 50 degrees. Rain is also likely on Tuesday and as temperatures fall during the day rain will change to a brief period of snow before ending.

