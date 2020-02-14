Central Indiana will start the weekend with single-digit low temperatures

Posted 4:16 pm, February 14, 2020, by

Friday was the coldest morning of the season so far and the coldest morning since last March. Low temperatures fell below zero across parts of the state Friday morning. We’ll have a cold start to our weekend with single-digit lows on Saturday morning. Temperatures will moderate this weekend. We’ll have highs in the 30s Saturday and highs in the 40s Sunday. We have only had one dry weekend so far this year and this weekend does look dry.

Rain is likely Monday with highs near 50 degrees. Rain is also likely on Tuesday and as temperatures fall during the day rain will change to a brief period of snow before ending.

Lows temps fell below zero across central Indiana this morning.

Indianapolis had the coldest morning of the season Friday.

We’ll have single-digit lows overnight.

We have only had one dry weekend so far this year.

Highs will be in the 30s Saturday.

Highs will be in the 40s Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.