INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – State Capitol Police are investigating after someone stole two metal sculptures from White River State Park.

The thefts happened between Thursday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 8. Two basketball-sized metal sculptures were taken from the Environmental Trail.

The art pieces, constructed of black cold rolled steel, depict a monarch butterfly and a bird and a nest.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Charles Meneely at (317) 234-2131.