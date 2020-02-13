Click here for school and business closings and delays

Travel advisories in several counties as Hoosiers dig out from winter storm

Posted 7:54 am, February 13, 2020, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As Hoosiers deal with the effects of a winter storm, several counties have travel advisories in place.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, nearly three dozen Indiana counties were under yellow travel advisories. It’s the lowest level of a local travel advisory. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous conditions. Drivers should use extra caution when a yellow travel advisory is in effect.

Here are the counties with travel advisories:

  • Adams
  • Benton
  • Blackford
  • Boone
  • Carroll
  • Cass
  • Clinton
  • Delaware
  • Fayette
  • Fountain
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Grant
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Hancock
  • Henry
  • Howard
  • Huntington
  • Jay
  • Kosciusko
  • Lake
  • Madison
  • Marshall
  • Monroe
  • Owen
  • Randolph
  • Rush
  • St. Joseph
  • Starke
  • Tippecanoe
  • Tipton
  • Vermillion
  • Wells
  • White

Additional resources:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.